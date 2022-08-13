On Aug. 9, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $5,000 to the Tehachapi Cancer Foundation to support a fundraising event to provide assistance to people in Tehachapi, according to a summary of the meeting provided by Zack Scrivner, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Board of Supervisors approves $5K for Tehachapi Cancer Foundation
- Tehachapi News
