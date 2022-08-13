On Aug. 9, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a request from Pioneer Partners 200, LLC to designate the Mojave Inland Port to support goods movement from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Adjacent to the intersection of highways 14 and 58, the Mojave Air and Space Port, and the Lone Pine Branch of the Union Pacific Railroad, this 410-plus acre facility is positioned in the ideal location for state commerce, according to a summary of the meeting provided by Zack Scrivner, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
