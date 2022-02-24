A marathon school board meeting Feb. 22 brought comments from about 36 members of the public — mostly parents asking the board to end mandatory mask requirements in Tehachapi Unified School District schools.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and board President Nancy Weinstein noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to issue new guidance for schools on Feb. 28. The district has held firm to a policy of following state guidance intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Although there was plenty of public comment about the mask requirement at the Feb. 22 meeting, no related action item was on the agenda and board members did not respond to specific comments although Weinstein noted that the board does listen to the public.
Parents and others — including some trustees — indicated frustration with what they said is hypocrisy on the part of the governor, who appeared in public at the recent Super Bowl football game without a mask while continuing mask requirements for California school children.
And although Trustee Tyler Napier tried to get the board to schedule a special meeting for March 1 to consider whatever direction comes from the state on Feb. 28, Weinstein disagreed. The board’s next regular meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Masking comments
On Feb. 15, students at Tehachapi High School began a protest against masking with support from many parents who refused to pick their children up from school after those without masks were removed from their regular classes. Parents vowed to continue their efforts this week, but protests have been delayed because of weather-related school closures.
Nearly two hours of the 5.5-hour meeting was taken up by comments. Weinstein had hoped to limit comments to an hour but when she called a halt after about an hour and a half, Napier objected as a number of people were waiting to speak.
Although the meeting was conducted via Zoom, trustees were able to see the number of people who had raised a virtual “hand,” asking to make comments.
At least two individuals indicated support for the continued masking of everyone on local school campuses, including children.
Susan Stuart said she was happy the meeting in progress was being conducted on Zoom because, at a previous in-person school board meeting she attended, some people refused to wear masks. She said students have a right to feel safe at school, including those who are immune-compromised. Making an estimate based upon public health data, she said about 78 people in Tehachapi have likely died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Linda Hardman said she doesn’t think the mask mandate is any different from forcing children to wear shoes or pants. She said she has lost six extended family members to the virus and asked the board to hold the line on masks.
Stuart and Hardman don’t currently have children in Tehachapi schools and other parents were dismissive of their comments.
Brittany Farmer said they are “people with no dog in this fight,” and asked the board for flexibility.
“Our kids should not be intimidated for wanting to breathe freely,” she said, noting that other school districts in the state have taken a stand against the state’s mask rules.
“There is no reason for this school district to continue to mask children,” she said. Farmer said parents are hoping not to have to take legal action against the district.
Parent Misty Walker read from a letter she said she sent to board members, the superintendent and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
“We will continue to (fight this) on a daily basis,” she said. “I know we are very emotional and tired,” she said, adding that many don’t mean to come on so harsh but are concerned for their children. Walker said some parents are seeking legal advice and believe their children’s rights are being violated.
Leslie Whiteside, who recently was elected president of the district’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee, said she was encouraged earlier in the year when the board wrote a letter to the governor objecting to mandatory masking, but with other districts “blazing the trail” and disregarding the state order, she wondered why Tehachapi has not.
“We can all do the right thing by our kids,” she said.
“Your constituents have spoken and it's overwhelming,” Nate Sheehy said. “We will be heard. Our children will continue attending without masks.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
