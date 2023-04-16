There was no vote because the item was on the agenda for discussion only, but at their meeting on April 11, a majority of school board members agreed they don’t support allowing students from outside Tehachapi Unified School District to participate in Tehachapi High School sports programs.
Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson introduced the agenda item to discuss a request for a multi-school agreement with the California Interscholastic Federation that would allow Valley Oaks Charter School students to compete in THS athletics. The superintendent said the request came from a community member. She added that the district’s advisers indicated such an agreement could expose the district to increased legal liability.
Tehachapi High School Athletic Director Ryan Grimes and four members of the district’s Board of Trustees spoke against the proposal before the community member, Virginia Tanner, addressed the board.
Tanner told the board she discussed multi-school agreements with a CIF staffer who told her that they are common. Her petition on Change.org was started about two months ago and had gathered 165 signatures in support as of Saturday.
The petition and request for the board to discuss the matter did not come at the request of Valley Oaks Charter School. Secretary Darla Lambeth said in an email on April 10 that parents and students at the school have asked about participation in THS sports for many years, but she was not aware of Tanner’s efforts at that time.
If TUSD agreed to the multi-school agreement, it would still need to be approved by the charter school’s governing board and the CIF.
Tanner said that Valley Oaks is too small to support sports programs for students.
“A relative handful of kids would be given an opportunity to participate in sports,” she said.
“We all appreciate living in Tehachapi, and we … all the taxpayers' money that goes (toward supporting the school district). Everyone here, no matter what school they go to, they pay those taxes.”
Tanner added that decisions by the CIF to allow multi-school agreements must be renewed annually, so the decision could be reevaluated every year.
“Obviously, every person in this room values education,” she added. “And I think we value the right that we have to be able to choose that education for our families. We are really blessed with a variety of opportunities in Tehachapi.”
But before Tanner spoke, the board’s position seemed clear — if you want your children to play sports at THS, enroll them in district schools.
Tanner’s effort is not the first time charter school parents have asked for their children to be allowed to participate in THS sports.
In May and June 2014, students and parents from Abernathy Charter School — which operated on space at Jacobsen Middle School — pleaded with the TUSD to allow the charter school students to participate in THS sports. The board did not approve the request and the school closed months later, after being unable to address funding gaps.
Concerns
Grimes, the athletic director, expressed concerns about aligning school calendars and tracking student academic performance, as well as additional work for coaches and expense for the district.
Board President Paul Kaminski prefaced his comments by noting his involvement with Valley Oaks students and staff over many years related to Rotary Club programs — and during the time he worked as an administrator for TUSD.
“I have nothing but respect for the staff and the school,” he said.
He echoed some of the concerns raised by Grimes and added that district finances enter into play.
Financial reports show that about 30 percent of the district’s current $46.3 million operating budget comes from property tax. But most of the rest of the funding is tied to student attendance, often expressed as ADA (average daily attendance).
Students enrolled in Valley Oaks — a charter school operated by the Kern County Office of Education — do not earn ADA for the district, Kaminski noted.
Declining enrollment in TUSD has been a challenge for many years and one of the factors is loss of students to charter schools and private schools.
One of the ways the district addressed that concern was by creating the TILA — the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy — to offer more choices to parents and students.
“I think the district has done a good job of providing alternatives with TILA,” Trustee Tyler Napier said. Students enrolled in TILA are eligible to participate in THS athletics. Their attendance also boosts the district’s total enrollment and funding.
Napier said he has long been an advocate of parental choice, but noted that choices often come with trade-offs.
“As a parent of six kids, I've chosen to have my students in (district schools) for a hundred reasons,” he said. “Are there things that I wish were different? Absolutely. But sometimes those choices — you can call them consequences or just circumstances — you don't have all the options.”
He said he thinks it would be a “logistical nightmare” for district staff to have to coordinate athletics programs with out-of-district schools.
Board Vice President Tracy Kelly and Trustees Jackie Wood and Wayne Cooper also said they were not in favor of pursuing a multi-school agreement with the CIF.
Even after listening to Tanner’s presentation, Kaminski said his mind wasn’t changed.
“I'm just afraid of the slippery slope,” he said. “You know, schools come down to choice. I think Trustee Napier said it best … we make choices and face the consequences.”
