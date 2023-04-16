School board - THS sign.jpg

An evening view of the sign at Tehachapi High School proclaiming it is the “Home of the Warriors.” At a meeting on April 11, a majority of school board members agreed they don’t support allowing students from outside Tehachapi Unified School District to participate in THS sports programs.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

There was no vote because the item was on the agenda for discussion only, but at their meeting on April 11, a majority of school board members agreed they don’t support allowing students from outside Tehachapi Unified School District to participate in Tehachapi High School sports programs.

Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson introduced the agenda item to discuss a request for a multi-school agreement with the California Interscholastic Federation that would allow Valley Oaks Charter School students to compete in THS athletics. The superintendent said the request came from a community member. She added that the district’s advisers indicated such an agreement could expose the district to increased legal liability.