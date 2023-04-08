The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District is expected to discuss a request for a multi-school agreement with the California Interscholastic Federation that would allow Valley Oaks Charter School students to compete in Tehachapi High School athletics.

No other information was provided on the agenda for the Tuesday, April 11, board meeting. The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. in the board room at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. The agenda is online at tehachapiusd.com.