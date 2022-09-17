Boosters - Costelloe.jpg

Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club President Corey Costelloe addressed the school board Sept. 13, asking the Tehachapi Unified School District to do a better job of maintaining sports facilities and to move forward with planning for new facilities, including a football stadium.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Time for updates from the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club was added to the agenda at the Sept. 13 school board meeting, apparently to become a regular feature.

President Corey Costelloe shared fundraising reports and recent accomplishments — and also asked Tehachapi Unified School District to do a better job of maintaining its sports facilities and to move forward with planning for new facilities that he said were promised to the community when a bond issue was passed to build the current Tehachapi High School.