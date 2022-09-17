Time for updates from the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club was added to the agenda at the Sept. 13 school board meeting, apparently to become a regular feature.
President Corey Costelloe shared fundraising reports and recent accomplishments — and also asked Tehachapi Unified School District to do a better job of maintaining its sports facilities and to move forward with planning for new facilities that he said were promised to the community when a bond issue was passed to build the current Tehachapi High School.
The school, funded in part by a 1999 bond measure, opened in 2003 but includes only practice fields. Football games, as Costelloe pointed out, continue to be played in Coy Burnett stadium adjacent to former high school campuses about a mile north of THS. That stadium was built in 1958. And baseball games are still held on a former high school campus at Snyder and Anita avenues.
The Booster Club president shared photos of deteriorating concrete at the stadium and noted that the facility is also used by Jacobsen Middle School students.
He called upon the school district’s Board of Trustees to revive planning for new facilities.
“I realize there is no magic pot of money to make things happen,” Costelloe said. He proposed that the district begin by establishing a standing facilities committee.
Later in the meeting, Tehachapi City Council member Susan Wiggins echoed Costelloe’s sentiments and noted that she believes the community will come together to find a way to build new facilities.
School board President Nancy Weinstein and Trustee Tyler Napier both thanked the Booster Club for its efforts to raise funds and support the THS athletics program.
And Napier asked for an action item to be put on the board’s next agenda to establish a standing facilities committee.
Costelloe noted that the club’s corporate sponsorship has raised more than $88,000 since 2018 including $30,000 in sponsorships for the current season. And more than $10,000 was raised through membership dues and football “green seat” sales this year.
In addition to providing scholarships for college-bound athletes, the club has provided entry fees for basketball and wrestling tournaments, championship patches for various teams, travel bags for girls soccer and uniforms for boys soccer, he said.
The club has helped the baseball and softball teams, also, with $7,500 for wind screens at the baseball field, baseball pants and safety bases for softball.
Larger investments have been made for the football program, including $5,000 to replace a 1996 blocking sled and $13,500 for stadium improvements including a new ice machine for the snack bar and updated technology, some of which has not yet been installed.
Summer work
The meeting also included a report from Chief Business Officer Hojat Entezari about maintenance projects completed during the recent summer break.
Projects completed by the district’s Maintenance and Operations Department included:
• Replacement of concrete in front of the gymnasium and cafeteria at THS.
• Lighting replacement and asphalt work at Coy Burnett Stadium.
• New carpeting for the music room at THS.
• HVAC upgrades at JMS and Golden Hills Elementary School.
• Removal of the handball court at JMS.
• Playground and multi-purpose room improvements at Tompkins Elementary School.
• Interior and exterior improvements at Golden Hills.
• Asphalt repairs and restriping at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
• Classroom carpeting at Cummings Valley.
• Perimeter fencing and parking lot improvements at Tehachapi Education Center.
• Interior and exterior improvements including work in the courtyard at TEC to prepare space for Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
• Work to refresh the murals and other exterior improvements at the Claude L. Wells Education Center and District Office.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.