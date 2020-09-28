U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and author Todd Lander was honored Sunday during his book signing event at Dorner Family Vineyard. During the afternoon, there was a three-round gun fire salute by members of the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Honor Guard as a show of respect for those who did not return from the war alive.
Writing of his experiences as an Army corporal in Vietnam, Lander dedicated his book, “Bound by War,” to the 26 solders in his unit who were killed in action during their tour in 1968-69.
Lander took more than 20 years to complete the book, citing “the recalling of memories were often more than I could take at times.” He went on to say that he would have to pause and step away “sometimes for months” before he could continue writing.
While thanking everyone who attended the book event, Lander said, “It's important that when you read their stories (of his fallen comrades), you feel the emotion that I felt. This book, and my presence here today, is to help honor those 26 men.”
