At about 11:40 a.m. May 3, Bear Valley Police officers responded to the area of Bear Valley Road and Oakflat Drive regarding a single-car crash that's part of a DUI investigation, according to a BVPD news release.
An initial investigation showed the vehicle was heading east on Bear Valley Road at a high rate of speed, passing several other vehicles, according to Bear Valley Police Chief Daniel Suttles.
Upon reaching a turn in the road near Oakflat Drive, the vehicle was traveling too fast to negotiate the corner and left the roadway, rolling multiple times before coming to rest on an adjacent property. The vehicle also struck a telephone pole, knocking power out to approximately five homes in the area. Southern California Edison responded to the scene to conduct repairs.
The driver and the driver’s dog reportedly suffered serious injuries. The driver was airlifted to an area hospital, and the dog was driven to a nearby veterinarian by a good Samaritan.
When the accident occurred, all BVS officers were training at the Bear Valley Range. For this reason, Stallion Springs Police Department and the Bear Valley Rangers assisted, with Bear Valley Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) on the scene to help with traffic control.
