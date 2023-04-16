Business leaders and community members from the surrounding areas were hosted at a rare tour of California's largest open pit mine near Boron on April 13. 

Measuring 1.74 miles wide by 1.99 miles long and up to 755 feet deep, it’s one of the largest borate mining operations in the world. Owned by Rio Tinto — the world's second-largest metals and mining company — the mine supplies about 30 percent of global demand for the mineral and its products.