Business leaders and community members from the surrounding areas were hosted at a rare tour of California's largest open pit mine near Boron on April 13.
Measuring 1.74 miles wide by 1.99 miles long and up to 755 feet deep, it’s one of the largest borate mining operations in the world. Owned by Rio Tinto — the world's second-largest metals and mining company — the mine supplies about 30 percent of global demand for the mineral and its products.
U.S. Borax in Boron celebrated 150 years in 2022 — the east Kern mine was acquired by Rio Tinto, an international company, in 1967. The company’s recent event — known as “State of Business” — was the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the public has been able to visit the mine.
Several hundred people were part of tour groups, many coming from Bakersfield and other areas of Kern County and the Antelope Valley.
“It's really critical for community for business and government stakeholders to know what we do, to understand what we do and to understand why mining is critical to your present and to the future,” said Mary Beth Garrison, a Tehachapi resident who is manager of external affairs and community engagement at the mine.
Garrison introduced Ryan Harnden, chief operating officer of Rio Tinto’s California operations since February 2022.
Born in Zimbabwe, an African country, Harnden has worked around the globe and for Rio Tinto for 20 years.
“I continue to be amazed by the American legacy of innovation,” Harnden said of the operation at Boron. “U.S. Borax is a fantastic business. The mine processes and delivers products that are essential for life and critical for the future.
“You may not know it, but borates are used in everyday products from ant killers to insulation, from a laundry additive to fertilizer,” Harnden noted. “Wind turbines, the blades and wind turbines, glassware — including the glass on your mobile phone, the glass on your TV, the glass on the front windscreens of your vehicles” — all require borates for their manufacture.
Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with nearly 1,000 employees, the U.S. Borax facility at Boron produces a range of products on-site and ships the mineral elsewhere for further refinement.
Looking to the future, Harnden said, the company is committed to transitioning to renewable diesel to power heavy vehicles.
“We believe we will be the first fleet in the world to go 100 percent renewable diesel in heavy vehicle operations,” he said.
The company has partnered with CR Minerals to recycle waste materials from Boron operations into pozzolans, a replacement for cement in concrete.
“We're currently planning for the future, as well, and building out a new 10- to 15-year plan,” he said. Partnerships making use of the land in front of the facility will help support the region's economic viability, he added.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.