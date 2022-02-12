A fast response and a coordinated attack by Kern County Fire Department firefighters prevented extensive damage to a home in the 2400 block of Rowel Court in Bear Valley Springs late Saturday morning.
Arriving units saw smoke coming from the kitchen area of the home. Firefighters who went inside saw flames in the stove area and those flames were getting into the attic space.
The flames were quickly stopped and fire crews commenced clean up and overhaul while looking for any additional spread of flames.
On-scene fire officials believe a kitchen towel near the still hot stove ignited after the home's occupant went outdoors to rake leaves.
Kern County Fire wants to remind residents that combustible items should not be left unattended near stove tops. Electric stove tops, unlike gas, can look totally off, but still retain enough heat to burn flammable materials.
There was no report of injuries. Bear Valley Springs Police Department assisted with traffic control.
