Registered voters who live within the Bear Valley Springs Community Services District will be asked to consider increased parcel taxes to support police and entry gate services in the November election.
During a contentious meeting July 14, the district’s board voted 3-1 to put two measures on the ballot. About 75 people were present, with about a third standing in an entryway, unable to see the board and barely able to hear discussion and comments. Some people arrived then left because there was no space inside.
In an informational campaign earlier this year, the district said an $80 per parcel police special tax was enacted in 1996, and a $75 per parcel gate special tax was enacted in 2006; the amounts have not changed, although related expense exceeds the funding, requiring the district to draw from its general fund.
After hearing from members of the public and much discussion during a meeting that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours, the board took action on the two election-related agenda items.
If approved by voters, the parcel tax to support the police department will be increased to up to $500 per parcel per year with a potential 2 percent per year increase for inflation.
A separate ballot measure will ask voters to approve a per parcel gate operations special tax of up to $185 per year, also with the potential of escalating the tax by 2 percent per year for inflation.
Board president Greg Hahn and directors John Grace and Terry Quinn all voted in favor of putting both measures before voters in November. Director Charles Jensen was the no vote. There are only four members of the board because a vacancy created by the resignation of Jay Carlin in May has not been filled.
Most of the public at the meeting seemed to be in favor of the police tax. Some public comment suggested the district should look at other options for the gate, such as turning its management over to the Bear Valley Springs Association.
According to materials published along with the agenda for the meeting, the current Police Services Special Tax generates approximately $280,000 in revenues per fiscal year. The current cost of providing police services under the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget is $1,695,056.
The Fiscal Year 2022/23 Budget for just the salaries and benefits of gate personnel is $372,451, according to district documents. Total salary and benefits expense is $401,673, inclusive of administration, general services and other expense. The current Gate Operations Special Tax generates approximately $262,500 per year.
Both special taxes are assessed on 3,600 parcels. Those who pay the taxes will not get to vote in the election unless they also are registered voters residing within the district. General Manager Bill Malinen said the district can provide information to voters, but not advocate one way or the other.
In comments following the votes, Hahn challenged those who had commented in favor of putting the measures on the ballot to do the work necessary to inform the community.
And Grace chastised community members for what he called gross and disgusting comments on social media.
He and one audience member, Debi Statland, got into a verbal dispute. Statland interrupted Grace and Hahn said she was out of order.
“I am cautioning you, if you want credibility in this community … you need to not lie, and you need to not spread misinformation,” Grace said.
“I’m not lying, Jensen’s a liar,” Statland countered as the board president persisted in calling her out of order and she left the meeting room.
In later comments, Jensen said he shared Grace’s concerns about social media but added that he has a thick skin.
“I was in law enforcement for 25 years, I’ve been called so much worse on the side of the road,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
