mountain lion.jpg

Mountain lions are the subject of ongoing study by researchers from the University of California Davis. The Bear Valley Springs Wildlife Coalition plans a public meeting about the study this spring.

 File photo courtesy of California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The Bear Valley Springs Wildlife Coalition plans to continue its efforts to educate the community about a mountain lion study sponsored by the University of California, Davis.

Carolyn Corporon, public information officer for the coalition, said the organization plans to host Winston Vickers, the director and lead wildlife veterinarian at the university’s Drayer Wildlife Health Center, at a meeting in Bear Valley this spring. Vickers oversees the mountain life research project.