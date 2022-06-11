The ongoing drought, imported water cutbacks and changes in rules for pumping in Cummings Valley have been tough, but the Cal-Organic Farms produce stand opened Saturday, June 11, providing residents and visitors alike with direct access to fresh organic fruits and vegetables — right from the farm.
“Residents tell us they wait all year for the stand to open,” said Jeff Huckaby, president of Grimmway Farms, the parent company of Cal-Organic in a news release. “We operate the stand on Bear Valley Road, as we have for years, which beckons customers with its simple, bold and historic ‘Organic Produce’ stenciled signage.”
Huckaby noted that when the stand first opened, it offered only items grown in the Tehachapi area, where Grimmway has farmed for 20 years.
“Demand is now so great we send an additional delivery each Friday night, so that on Saturday customers can have their pick of the organics we’re harvesting in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin as well,” he said.
Cal-Organic Farms first opened its Tehachapi produce stand in 2007 in response to requests from local residents looking to purchase fresh, organic produce. Today, the stand offers a wide variety of farm fresh options, including beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, corn, carrots, cauliflower, chard, daikon, dill, fennel, green onions, leeks, lettuce (butter, leaf, iceberg, romaine), mustard greens, potatoes, and radishes.
Located at 23968 Bear Valley Road in Tehachapi, the stand will be open every Saturday through Sept. 3. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and cash and checks are accepted (no credit or debit cards).
Family-owned and headquartered in Bakersfield, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. The company is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops year-round. Brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv.
According to the news release, the company is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations.
