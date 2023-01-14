Caltrans 202 backup.jpg

Cars on Highway 202 heading toward Cummings Valley wait at a temporary signal light on Friday, Jan. 13. The one-way traffic that has been necessary since a widening project began in early October. Caltrans expects to begin paving and installing a new guardrail to wrap up the project during the week of Jan. 16, weather permitting.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Motorists frustrated by extended delays on Highway 202 between Tehachapi and Cummings Valley have some good news — Caltrans expects paving to begin soon.

But there’s even better news from the transportation agency about long-planned truck-climbing lanes on the eastbound side Highway 58 west of Tehachapi.