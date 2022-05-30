A report published in Tehachapi News from the May 17 Tehachapi City Council meeting indicated that City Manager Greg Garrett and members of the council expressed concern that Caltrans “is using transportation funds to build parks but moving slowly on efforts to address problems on Highway 58.”
Although related discussion at the council meeting inferred frustration that problems with highways aren’t being addressed at the same time state funds are being channeled through the transportation agency to build parks, in a presentation to the council Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe did make it clear that funding for a new park on Valley Boulevard is from the Clean California program and that the same program is providing the city with funding for cleanup along the Tucker Road portion of Highway 202.
In an email, Joe Reidhead, a public information officer for Caltrans District 9, said the Clean California funding comes from the state’s general fund and is not paid for by transportation funds.
“No funds are being moved or withheld from transportation projects to pay for any aspect of Clean California, including the Clean California Local Grants Program, which recently awarded nearly $2.1 million to the city of Tehachapi to pay for the Valley Boulevard Recreational Park,” Reidhead said.
—Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.