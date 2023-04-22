In a news release on Friday afternoon, Caltrans District 9 reported it is coordinating with the agency’s headquarters to fund an emergency project for slab replacements on Highway 58 between Keene and just east of the Highway 202 exit west of Tehachapi.
Spokesman Christopher Andriessen said that highways in eastern Kern, Mono and Inyo counties were severely damaged by recent atmospheric river storms during California’s historic winter.
