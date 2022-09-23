Caltrans - road work ahead.jpg

Caltrans is preparing for a $1.26 million project that will construct a turn pocket and improve the intersection of Highway 202 and Cummings Valley Road.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A $1.26 million project to improve a portion of Highway 202 between Old Towne and Cummings Valley is set to begin soon, according to reports from Caltrans District 9.

The project will construct a turn pocket and improve the intersection of the highway and Cummings Valley Road.