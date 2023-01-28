Keene - big rig 12-31-2022 Caltrans FB copy.jpg

A big rig blocks both westbound lanes of Highway 58 just east of Keene on Dec. 31, 2022. Accidents have become common along the stretch of highway between Tehachapi and Keene. A $165 million Caltrans project is expected to make the area safer. Construction is expected to begin in 2024-25.

 Courtesy of Caltrans via Facebook

Caltrans is moving forward on a $165 million project that will remove four curves, replace disintegrating pavement and make other improvements on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi.

That section of the highway has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, including big rig crashes that resulted in closures lasting many hours.