Mix the camaraderie portrayed by the popular 1980s TV show “Cheers” with a few dog biscuits, a little catnip and a friendly, enthusiastic staff and you have Canine Creek — Tehachapi’s award-winning pet store.
“We are the ‘Cheers’ of the dog and cat world,” owner Kellie Dudevoir says of the business she acquired in 2017. And the latest award for the popular enterprise is Small Business of the Year, one of the Tehachapi’s Finest awards.
Canine Creek started in 2004 as a place to wash dogs. The business soon expanded to include a range of pet products. It was recognized for Best Pet Services in The Best of Tehachapi awards from 2016-2022.
Dudevoir said that becoming a business owner in Tehachapi has been a fun adventure. And she invites area residents and their pets to become part of the Canine Creek family.
“We carry all premium dog and cat foods, treats, toys, supplements, collars and leashes,” she said. “With so many products in the retail market now, we can’t stock everything, but we will do whatever it takes to special order it for you.”
The self-serve bathing stations are a popular feature.
Here’s what the business says about its services: “We give you everything you need — shampoo, grooming tools, towels, blow dryers — all you gotta do is bring in your dirty dog, make a mess and go home with your sparkling clean pup!”
Customers with no time to do it themselves use one of the professional groomers affiliated with Canine Creek. They can accommodate a full groom or just a nail trim.
Generosity
But Tehachapi’s Finest business awards aren’t given for what a business offers its customers. Businesses are recognized for their contributions to the community. And according to the fan who nominated Canine Creek, Dudevoir and the business regularly exceed expectations.
Even before the store’s grand reopening in April 2017, Dudevoir picked up the Best Overall award in Relay for Life’s “Paint the Town Purple” contest.
She later served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and has been a member of Rotary of Tehachapi. Among the events Canine Creek has helped sponsor under her ownership are Bark for Life (American Cancer Society), Tehachapi Little League, Tehachapi Terror, the Christmas parade, Tehachapi Mountain Festival and an adult softball team organized by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
In addition, Canine Creek has made donations to a very long list of local businesses, organizations and causes — more than 30 entities have benefited from Dudevoir’s generosity. These range from specific donations to groups to sponsoring community events. These include animal-centric organizations such as the Healing Heart Sanctuary, Bear Valley Horse and Mule Show, BVS Tailwaggers Dog Club and others.
“Not only does Canine Creek sponsor and donate to all these local events and charities, but they also go out of their way to help customers in need,” the fan nominating the business said. “They have delivered free of charge to customers who are in the hospital, picked up and delivered a customer’s dog who had his leg amputated and couldn’t drive, donated cat food to a homeless person who takes care of feral kitties and donated food to a customer who couldn’t afford his pet food that day.”
The business helps the community in many other ways, as well.
Organizations have been able to raise funds by using Canine Creek’s facilities to wash dogs. And the business has a chip reader to help community members reunite with lost pets.
One of the most serious local animal concerns is the proliferation of feral cats. Canine Creek has cooperated with the new organization “Fixin’ Feral Felines,” hosting its volunteers with kitten adoption events in front of the store and donating cat food to new owners.
Before the store’s grand reopening in 2017, Dudevoir learned of a local person who had been through brain surgery and needed a special harness to keep her and her guide dog stable when walking together. She organized a fundraiser to purchase the expensive harness and was so successful she helped another person, too.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
