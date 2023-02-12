Canine Creek - small business of the year.jpg

Owner Kellie Dudevoir of Canine Creek, at left, with staff members, left to right, Brittany Anderson, Shirley Jackson, Summer Stewart, Nancy Jackson, Sydni Johnson and Shilo Osborn.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Mix the camaraderie portrayed by the popular 1980s TV show “Cheers” with a few dog biscuits, a little catnip and a friendly, enthusiastic staff and you have Canine Creek — Tehachapi’s award-winning pet store.

“We are the ‘Cheers’ of the dog and cat world,” owner Kellie Dudevoir says of the business she acquired in 2017. And the latest award for the popular enterprise is Small Business of the Year, one of the Tehachapi’s Finest awards.