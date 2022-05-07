An organization that has worked since 1965 to administer more than a dozen programs aimed at meeting the needs of children, families and others in need was recognized by the Tehachapi City Council at its meeting May 2.
Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith presented a certificate proclaiming May 2022 as “Community Action Month” in Kern County to Pritika Ram, representing the organization.
Community Action Partnership of Kern sponsors a range of programs throughout Kern County including Head Start, 2-1-1 Kern County, WIC (Women, Infants & Children), a food bank, energy assistance and VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance).
More information about the organization is available online at capk.org.
