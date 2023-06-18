Chris Carlson, who has been the assistant general manager at Golden Hills Community Services District, has been chosen by the district's Board of Directors to fill the top spot in the district.
General Manager Susan Wells will retire at the end of the month.
The announcement was made following a closed session at the board’s regular meeting on June 15. Joe Hughes, the district’s attorney, said that a two-year agreement with Carlson had been approved by the board. He said Carlson will receive an annual salary of $130,000 with standard benefits offered by the district to other employees.
During the open session the board ratified the agreement with all five members present and voting in favor.
Other action
Also at the meeting the board approved its 2023-24 final budget, capital improvement plan and reserve policy.
Revenues are about 13 percent higher than the current year budget — an increase of about $500,577, largely due to increases in rates adopted earlier this year.
The district’s projected income is mostly from charges for services — $3,459,787 — and totals $4,352,237.
Projected operating expense totals $2,695,325 of which $1,399,700 is salaries and benefits.
Capital expenditures of $2,033,550 with about half coming from reserves and half from the operating budget. The largest capital expense planned in the coming year is a new well at about $1.35 million.
• Held public hearings with no testimony offered by the public on setting water standby charges and placing delinquent accounts on the tax roll for collection purposes. Wells said related actions will be on next month’s agenda.
• Amended the district’s franchise agreement with JTC, Inc., for the provision of solid waste services in Golden Hills. It is the first amendment to the agreement ever and will implement provisions of Senate Bill 1383, a state law that requires diversion of organic waste from landfills. Wells said eventually this will mean that customers in Golden Hills will be required to have a third waste collection bin. However, as is the current practice, Golden Hills residents are not required to use the trash collection service. Before a third can is required, the company will return to the board for rate approval, she said.
• Approved an increase in solid waste collection fees for commercial accounts, to be effective June 1 and approved a plan to reconcile the water deposit trust account.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
