It's official. Brian Cates has been acting warden at the California Correctional Institution since July 2020. On Sept. 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom made his appointment to the prison’s top position official.
According to the Governor's Office, the 50-year-old Bakersfield man has worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 1997. Most recently he was chief deputy warden at CCI. He previously held other positions at North Kern State Prison, Wasco State Prison, and the Division of Addiction and Recovery Services.
His appointment to warden by the governor does not require Senate confirmation. The compensation is $171,060. Cates is registered to vote without a party preference.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.