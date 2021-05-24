A grand opening was held May 11 for one of Tehachapi's newest holistic health stores, CBD Dependable Solutions, located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite G.
Owner Shawna Espinoza carries an array of THC-free products to help with pain relief and calming solutions, all which contain CBD. CBD stands for Cannabidiol, a phytocannabinoid discovered in 1940. It is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants, along with tetrahydrocannabinol, and accounts for up to 40 percent of the plant's extract.
CBD is commonly used to address anxiety, and for patients who suffer through the misery of insomnia. Studies suggest that CBD may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. CBD may offer an option for treating different types of chronic pain.
"Cannabidiol is the medication portion of the plant and does not get you high. It is meant for people who have seizures, cancer, arthritis, gout, nerve damage. It helps with over 2,700 medical ailments and counting," Espinoza said.
The reason Espinoza was motivated to open her store is because she, herself, has three types of seizure disorders: epilepsy, gran mal and a deadly version of a seizure disorder that has an 80 percent to 90 percent chance of causing instant death.
"In the 10 to 20 percent chance that I have one of these types of seizures, I will like a newborn baby again," Espinonza said. "I will not get my memories back, and I will have to learn everything over again, from walking to talking to potty training."
If it wasn't for CBD, Espinoza said she would not be here today and would not have her two, beautiful children.
"I almost lost both of my children during my pregnancy due to my seizure disorder," said Espinoza, who at the age of 30 also suffers from bulging discs in her neck and back and stage 2 liver damage.
After speaking to her doctor, Espinoza was advised to stop all over-the-counter medication and use CBD instead.
"The CBD helped boost up my immune system and to not have misfires in my brain," Espinoza said.
From that point on, she went from 75 to 100 petty mal seizures a day to 15 to 30 instead.
She also went from having two to three grand mal seizures a week to having none in the past two years, also due to CBD.
"I am very fortunate that CBD is around," Espinoza said. "It doesn't get me high, and I am able to completely function and move around, work out and get my body where it needs to be."
Some of the many products she carries are bath balms, instant coffee, teas, body and massage oils, shampoos and conditioners, oil droppers, and gummies to help with sleep.
"I also carry CBD flour and CBD oils to smoke," Espinoza said.
Other products include beauty products and CBD five-hour energy shots.
Last week, Espinoza said she added CBD inhalers to her inventory to combat bronchitis and asthma.
Starting in June, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will begin hosting ribbon-cuttings to introduce new businesses to the community, according to President Ida Perkins.
"The chamber is excited to see our business community growing and we are honored to have CBD Dependable Solutions as a member of our organization. We look forward to holding a ribbon-cutting in the near future," Perkins said.
For more information, call Shawna Espinoza at 771-7157.
