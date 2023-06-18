About 56 years after it opened, Facility D at the California Correctional Institution is slated to close by the end of the month.
Also known to many as CCI’s “medium facility,” the Level II facility is the second of five facilities at the state prison in the Cummings Valley to close since September 2021 as part of the state’s adjustment to lower prison populations.
Alia Cruz, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Friday that the department is continuing with the plan it announced last December to close one prison, cease operating a leased facility as a state prison and deactivate some facilities within six prisons.
“The deactivations were included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022-23 budget with an eye toward fiscal responsibility,” Cruz said, noting that the deactivation of CCI’s Facility D is among planned deactivations. “This facility is on track to complete closing activities by June 30,” she said.
In addition to closing Chuckawalla Valley State Prison — one of two state prisons in Blythe — by March 2025, the state intends not to renew its lease of the California City Correctional Facility when it ends in March 2024. And in addition to Facility D at CCI, partial deactivations are planned for the Folsom Women’s Facility, Facility C at Pelican Bay State Prison, the West Facility at the California Men’s Colony, Facility A at the California Rehabilitation Center and Facility D at the California Institution for Men.
Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy was closed in September 2021. The California Correctional Center — one of two prisons at Susanville — was set to close in April 2021, but the closure was held up by litigation. Closure planning was reinitiated with complete closure by the end of this month, according to the CDCR website.
CCI population
CCI had a total incarcerated population of 1,743 people on June 7, Cruz said. Broken down by facility, the population was: CCI Central Service, 5; Facility A, 427; Facility B, 469; Facility C, 600; and Facility D, 242. Facilities A, B and C are higher security facilities built in the mid-1980s and are not currently planned for deactivation.
In January 2019 — the earliest date for which population figures are available online — CDCR’s institutions held 113,861 inmates, with an additional 3,369 inmates housed at conservation camps — for a total of 117,236.
As of June 7, the population at institutions was 94,206, with 1,694 inmates housed at camps — for a total of 95,720.
In January 2019, the total incarcerated population at CCI was 4,059 — compared to 1,743 on June 7. The population was likely even higher when the state’s prison population peaked in 2006, with about 165,000 people incarcerated.
CCI staffing
The California Department of Finance reports that CCI was authorized 1,496.5 positions in the current state budget — an increase from 1,352 the prior year. The exact number of positions for the new fiscal year will be determined sometime after the Legislature and governor come to terms on a new budget.
Prisons employ a range of professions, but the largest number of jobs are custody classifications — ranging from correctional officer to warden.
Cruz said that as of June 5, there were 934.5 authorized custody positions at CCI and 795 were filled. The current number of vacancies will help offset disruption to staff when the deactivation of Facility D is complete.
Data she provided shows that as of June 5, there were 120 correctional officer vacancies, 13.6 correctional sergeant vacancies and four correctional lieutenant vacancies. Other vacant custody positions included one associate warden position and one correctional captain position.
There were no vacancies in the correctional counselor series, with all 31 positions of various levels filled by staff.
Cruz said the department is working diligently to limit the impact of facility closures on staff. She said efforts include connecting impacted staff with an available position elsewhere in the institution, providing options to transfer both within and outside of impacted counties and identification of employees for redirection to neighboring prisons where there are existing vacancies.
Facility D history
Facility D was part of a $9 million expansion project at the prison located about 10 miles east of the city of Tehachapi in the mid-1960s. The groundbreaking for the project — which included some work to improve the original minimum custody facility — was on Feb. 26, 1965. A strike by a labor union slowed construction. The facility opened in 1967.
According to an article published by The Bakersfield Californian in August 1965, the new facility was planned for about 640 inmates between the ages of 20 and 30. With renovations at the adjacent minimum security facility, the total population of the two facilities was expected to be about 1,490.
The oldest part of CCI was built in the 1930s to house female prisoners and rehabilitated to house males following the 1952 earthquake. It closed in 2021.
Constructed with open dormitory living units set in a guarded perimeter, when it was built, Facility D’s program provided community living treatment with educational facilities, including academic instruction and vocational training.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.