This photo shows the location of five facilities at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi. Clockwise from top: two Level IV facilities were completed around 1985; one Level III facility was built in 1986; a Level II facility that opened in 1967 is slated for closure by the end of June; the oldest buildings on the property are part of the Level I facility built in the 1930s and closed in 2021. 

 CDCR with annotations by Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

About 56 years after it opened, Facility D at the California Correctional Institution is slated to close by the end of the month.

Also known to many as CCI’s “medium facility,” the Level II facility is the second of five facilities at the state prison in the Cummings Valley to close since September 2021 as part of the state’s adjustment to lower prison populations. 