Staff and inmates at the California Correctional Institution have been busy raising funds for various charitable efforts.
Spokesperson Lt. Eric Barthelmes provided a report at a recent meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
So far in 2021, one CCI facility has donated nearly $9,000 to the Stallion Springs Foundation, he said. The funds were raised by the incarcerated population through food sales and are expected to help fund sports fields and facilities in Stallion Springs.
On Oct. 21, CCI staff participated in the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser held at Big Papa’s with money raised going toward local Special Olympics athletes. CCI, California City State Prison and the California Highway Patrol, Mojave branch, all participated in this event, Barthelmes said.
“We assisted waiters and waitresses during their shift from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., working for donations from patrons at the restaurant and also had Special Olympics items for sale. Just over $3,100 was raised through the generosity of those in attendance and Big Papa’s donated 20 percent of their sales as a donation as well,” he said.
Because November is Men’s Health Awareness month, CCI is participating in “Movember” aka no-shave November. He said staff members are able to purchase cards, which buy them an exemption for the month from facial hair grooming standards. All money raised through the sale of the cards will be donated locally to benefit men’s health.
CCI staff also joined Tehachapi Police Department staff in raising money for the Special Olympics during the Nov. 10 Torch Run, Barthelmes said.
