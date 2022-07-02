The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will hold a Central Valley Hiring Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Bakersfield.
Among job opportunities listed are carpenters, electricians, groundskeepers, locksmiths, maintenance mechanics, painters, plumbers, supervising cooks, water and sewage plant supervisors and case records and educational professions.
Participating institutions include the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo, and Kern Valley State Prison at Delano and Wasco State Prison.
Same day exams and interviews will be offered for a large range of state job classifications, largely in the trades and education.
The event will be held at Four Points by Sheraton, 5101 California Ave., Bakersfield.
Get more information and register online at bit.ly/3bJQZJS.
