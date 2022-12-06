Cal City prison interior TNI file photo (1).jpg

The interior of the state prison in California City, which has been operated by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2016.

 Tehachapi News file photo

California’s state prison population has dropped by about 22 percent in the last four years and on Tuesday the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced plans to close two more prisons — including one in Kern County. The department also plans to deactivate parts of six other prisons, including Facility D at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

Prisons to be closed include Chuckawalla State Prison — one of two facilities in Blythe — and the California City Correctional Facility, which the state leases.