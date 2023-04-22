Bear Valley Springs resident Dave Phillips was walking his dogs early in the morning on Thursday, April 20, when they pulled him to a location where he found two very young black bear cubs lying dead on the ground.
Phillips and his wife Pam live on Starland Drive, in the higher elevation area of Bear Valley Springs.
“The cubs were about 50 feet apart and we couldn’t see anything wrong with them,” Pam Phillips said.
They made a call and said that Chris Clenard of the Natural Resource Volunteer Program of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded.
Pam Phillips said the cubs had not been dead long when her husband happened upon them. A few hours earlier, the couple had heard what she described as a funny sound, possibly a bobcat’s cry, coming from the ridge near where the cubs were found.
Clenard did not respond to a call and email and may not be authorized to speak to the media.
But Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for CDFW, on Friday afternoon confirmed that the agency had collected the cubs and planned to do a necropsy.
“Cause of death (is) unknown at this time,” Paglia said.
A few Bear Valley Springs residents said they later heard that the mother bear had been located and that residents had been warned to be aware of the situation.
Although there was no official word as of Friday afternoon, some individuals said it was possible that the bear cubs had been killed by a male bear.
According to the CDFW website, California's black bear population has increased over the past few decades.
“In 1982, the statewide population was estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000 bears,” the CDFW website states. “Presently, the statewide population is conservatively estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000 bears.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.