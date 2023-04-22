Dead bear cubs.jpg

One of two dead black bear cubs found early Thursday, April 20, in Bear Valley Springs by resident Dave Phillips. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the death of the cubs. 

 Courtesy of Pam Phillips

Bear Valley Springs resident Dave Phillips was walking his dogs early in the morning on Thursday, April 20, when they pulled him to a location where he found two very young black bear cubs lying dead on the ground.

Phillips and his wife Pam live on Starland Drive, in the higher elevation area of Bear Valley Springs. 

