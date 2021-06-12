The last 15 months have been difficult to say the least for many small businesses across Kern County. Stay-at-home orders and capacity restrictions have caused many to reach the verge of bankruptcy, if not close entirely.
But one industry has been harder hit than the rest: live theater.
Theaters across California have been shuttered for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Although some have found unique ways to sell tickets, the lights have been off at many others.
That’s why Doug Jockinsen, executive producer for the Tehachapi Community Theater, is eyeing Tuesday with an especially sharp eye. On Tuesday, capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all industries are scheduled to lift.
For the first time in a long time, Californians will be able to gather en masse in restaurants and movie theaters in much the same way as before the pandemic.
“It’s been hell,” Jockinsen said. “We couldn’t do rehearsals, we couldn’t have shows. So we just decided it was time to put the props away, store the costumes. It went to a full closure.”
For more than a year, the community theater struggled to pay the bills without any means of making money, even going so far as cutting the internet and asking for donations for the first time in its history.
Just three weeks ago, rehearsals began again. The actors need several months to learn their next production, "Nunsense," a 1985 musical comedy about nuns on a leper colony holding a variety show. The company believes the show will be ready by late August or September.
“That first meeting, it was tearful,” Jockinsen said. “Everyone was so glad to be back together again.”
While opening night of "Nunsense" might be a few months away, the city of Tehachapi is wasting no time celebrating the end of the state’s capacity limits. On Tuesday, the city plans to hold a “Grand Reopening Ceremony” on Green Street, complete with a ribbon-cutting to symbolize Tehachapi is back in business.
“It just gives them an opportunity to say, ‘hey remember me, come out and support me,’” said city of Tehachapi spokesman Key Budge. “They all feel that, yeah, this is something that we need to cut a ribbon for.”
While Tehachapi may be the most visible example of reopening excitement, other Kern County businesses are also looking forward to restrictions lifting.
“It’s just going to be an amazing thing to be back to normal,” said Melanie Farmer, president and CEO of the Downtown Business Association in Bakersfield. “I think it’s going to be wonderful for our businesses downtown and wonderful for the people. I just hope people feel safe enough to come out and enjoy.”
Although physical distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted, some mask requirements will remain in place.
For vaccinated people, masks will only be required in limited circumstances, including on public transit, indoors in schools and childcare, in healthcare settings, in correctional facilities and in homeless shelters and cooling centers.
Vaccinated individuals will need to wear masks in indoor public settings and in businesses, according to the California Department for Public Health.
Children younger than 2 years old do not need to wear masks, along with people who have certain medical conditions, are hearing impaired or who work in a setting where a mask would create a risk.
Even with the state mandates going away, some businesses could voluntarily keep capacity restrictions in place.
At The BLVD, which has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, management plans to remain under capacity if a large enough crowd shows up.
“Everybody thinks that June 15th is the day when COVID is going to disappear, and anybody that’s knowledgeable and has done their own research knows that’s not the truth,” said General Manager Victoria Chivas. “On the business side of things, it’s better to protect, and at least run on the side of caution a little bit.”
A line of hopeful attendees stands outside the door on most nights. Most people are ready to socialize after spending months in quarantine. That creates a difficult situation for some employers, who worry about the safety of their employees.
“We’re excited to let the community know that we’re here, we’re open, but we will still follow the rules,” Chivas said.
Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said the city was pleased the governor was lifting restrictions on Tuesday.
“We see it as a signal for a return to normalcy for our residents, visitors and the local economy,” he wrote in an email. “Although most capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities, the city will continue to seek out all opportunities to support residents and businesses in recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.”
For the county's part, Kern County spokeswoman Ally Triolo said via email that while the pandemic has been a "season of sacrifice," it has also illuminated the community's resiliency.
"While we do not know exactly what Governor Newsom will announce June 15, we’re optimistic it will further support Kern County’s road to recovery," Triolo said. "We’re eager to see our local businesses thrive, students in the classroom, and our residents return to a life as normal and as safely as possible.”
