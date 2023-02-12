Briefs - CCADT training.jpg

A volunteer with the Central California Animal Disaster Team with horses sheltered during a disaster event. Training for volunteers is scheduled for March 11-12.

 Courtesy Central California Animal Disaster Team

The Central California Animal Disaster Team is seeking volunteers to assist with animal evacuation and emergency sheltering.

A recruitment and the only training to be held in Kern and Tulare counties this year has been set for March 11-12 in Bakersfield.

