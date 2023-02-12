The Central California Animal Disaster Team is seeking volunteers to assist with animal evacuation and emergency sheltering.
A recruitment and the only training to be held in Kern and Tulare counties this year has been set for March 11-12 in Bakersfield.
“During the last 10 years, CCADT has responded to 42 wildfires and has helped save thousands of animals, primarily during wildfires season,” Naomi E. Tobias, founder and chief executive officer, said in a new release.
Over the past years, wildfires have become more prevalent throughout California. Last year, CCADT volunteers from Kern County responded to the Oak Fire in Mariposa County which became the worst in the county's history. In September, they also responded to the Fork Fire in Madera County. Hundreds of animals were evacuated and provided a safe haven until evacuation orders were lifted and pet owners were able to return home.
The two-day training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The event will take place at the Bakersfield SPCA facility, 3000 Gibson St., Bakersfield.
People may register for the training on the CCADT website, ccadt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.