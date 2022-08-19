Cerro Coso Community College’s Tehachapi Branch welcomed students to the new school year with a Snow Cone Social on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Micxelly Lorenzo of Kona Ice served up the frozen treats from a brightly colored van while music played as students and others explored the college’s new space in Tehachapi.
Campus staff and faculty including President Sean Hancock were on hand to answer questions and to show off the area at the Tehachapi Education Center that the college is using after a move over the summer to accommodate the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
Hancock said the new space is working out really well for the college. The entrance is on the south side of the building facing 126 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. Campus hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Most Tehachapi classes meet on the campus, although some are held at Tehachapi High School. The campus phone number is 823-4986.
Cerro Coso began offering classes in Tehachapi in 2015. Hancock said at the social that the college is committed to remaining — and expanding — in Tehachapi and is working with the city and a consultant to find the right location for a permanent operation. A new three-year lease with Tehachapi Unified School District was approved in April.
Many classes were set to begin on or soon after Aug. 22 and as of Aug. 19 there was still space in a number of Tehachapi classes. In addition to a large offering of online classes, Cerro Coso provides a range of in-person classes in Tehachapi including academic subjects, a police academy, digital imaging and video production, CPR, EMT and medical assisting classes and welding.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
