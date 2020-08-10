After careful consideration, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the Tehachapi Mountain Festival scheduled for Sept. 18–20, 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic as the health and safety of our community, staff, volunteers and vendors are our number one priority.
When the chamber made the decision to reschedule the Festival to September, Kern County was moving forward in the stages of reopening at a faster pace than most counties. Unfortunately, over the last few weeks cases of COVID-19 have increased substantially, which resulted in changes in the state guidelines for Kern County. Due to these changes, Kern County is unable to issue to the chamber the necessary permits that are required to hold the event.
This decision comes with much disappointment as chamber staff and the Mountain Festival Committee have been working diligently since January in preparation for the Festival. The Festival is such an important event not only for the chamber but many local nonprofits and our business community.
The chamber will be notifying all vendors and sponsors of the cancellation.
Thank you to the community for your support and understanding during this difficult time and we are looking forward to the 2021 Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
