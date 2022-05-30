Ribbon-cuttings to help celebrate new local businesses have been scheduled by Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. President Jeanette Pauer said the public is invited to attend the events.
At 4:30 p.m. June 8, the chamber will help celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Realty Group’s new office at 21000 Mission St., Tehachapi.
Pauer said Christy Rabe and her team have invited the public to enjoy food from Smitty's BBQ and door prizes.
Two events are planned to launch a new business, Earl’s V-Twin Motorcycle Service, located at 1100 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A.
At 4 p.m. on June 16 the chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, the business will celebrate its grand opening with live music.
