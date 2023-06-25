What do the doctors who founded Tehachapi’s first hospital have in common with Edward Martin, site administrator of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley?
Like Martin, husband and wife team Madge and Harold Schlotthauer — remembered by old-timers as Dr. Madge and Dr. Harold — graduated from Loma Linda University, the Seventh Day Adventist university known internationally for advanced technology, service-oriented medical care and education.
Martin told the history of the hospital established by the Schlotthauers in the early 1930s during a June 20 luncheon sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
There was no hospital in Tehachapi when the couple arrived in 1932. They first operated a clinic in a home they rented at the corner of E and Curry streets.
Within two years, their practice had outgrown the location, and they purchased the two-story Capedeville Hotel on E Street, renovated it and converted the building into a hospital.
That building was damaged beyond repair in the 1952 earthquake, but the Schlotthauers rebuilt a medical clinic on the same site the next year and later added a hospital wing. The hospital’s first patients were admitted in 1957.
In 1969, what was then known as the Tehachapi Valley Hospital District (now healthcare district) was established and the Schlotthauers sold the hospital to the new district. That hospital served the community until the current hospital opened in the Capital Hills area in November 2018.
Martin said he believes the Schlotthauers came to Tehachapi because they sensed there was a need for medical services in the community.
And just as the couple knew that access to medical care is essential — and worked to expand it not just in Tehachapi but also in outlying communities — today Adventist Health is working to ensure that local residents have that access, Martin said.
In addition to being a local, modern, hospital, AHTV is part of a much larger system and can pull on resources from Bakersfield, Delano and further afield.
“You may have heard we are now owners of the Bakersfield Heart Hospital,” Martin said. By buying the hospital, Adventist Health was able to save 250 jobs within Kern County.” The addition of the hospital to the Adventist system will also provide more space, potentially benefiting all patients in the county, he said.
Developing more space to meet patient needs is one of the goals of the system, Martin said. He noted that PT Solutions physical therapy recently opened in downtown Tehahapi, in partnership with Adventist Health, moving from a space of about 1,000 square feet to new space in The Village Collective at Green and Curry streets that provides 3,5000 square feet.
He shared information about activities and services at AVTH, including the Imaging Pavilion.
“To date we have done 4,164 MRIs,” he said. “What does this mean for us in Tehachapi? Before the MRI was available here, we sent all our patients down the hill, to Bakersfield, Lancaster or Palmdale. Now we’re able to provide that care on site. We’ve done over 8,500 echocardiograms since 2018, and 4,616 mammograms.”
The next large project at the hospital will be construction of an outpatient pavilion, Martin said.
In November, voters approved the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District’s plan to extend Adventist Health’s lease of the hospital in exchange for construction of the new facility.
Adventist Health and donors have committed funding and plans are underway for the project, he said.
Community Advisory Council
Another new initiative is establishment of a community advisory council, a forum where community members will serve as partners and advisors. Martin encouraged interested individuals to apply to serve on the council. Applications for the community Advisory Council are online at bit.ly/43OAd2x.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.