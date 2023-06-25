Chamber luncheon

Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, spoke at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon June 20. From left are chamber President Jeanette Pauer, Director of Nursing Breanne Patterson and Martin.

 

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

What do the doctors who founded Tehachapi’s first hospital have in common with Edward Martin, site administrator of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley?

Like Martin, husband and wife team Madge and Harold Schlotthauer — remembered by old-timers as Dr. Madge and Dr. Harold — graduated from Loma Linda University, the Seventh Day Adventist university known internationally for advanced technology, service-oriented medical care and education.