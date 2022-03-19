With a packed house at Big Papa’s Steakhouse on March 15, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce revived its monthly networking luncheon and introduced Jeanette Pauer, the new president, to attendees.
The luncheons have been on hiatus since the sudden death last November of Ida Perkins, former president. Pauer acknowledged Perkins’ contributions to the chamber and said she is excited to help restore the business organization’s events and activities. She also thanked the city of Tehachapi for helping the chamber in many ways through the transition.
More than 90 people were in attendance, representing a cross-section of small and large businesses.
Chamber board members were introduced including Chairperson Susan Abrego, Treasurer Carolyn Wiles, Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Stephanie Garcia, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
Speaker for the event was City Manager Greg Garrett who shared information about recently completed and upcoming projects, business and residential development and new businesses that have opened in the city.
These include projects under construction including a new Starbucks location and Townplace Suites by Marriott in Capital Hills, as well as projects recently approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission including new storage facilities, an RV resort on West Tehachapi Boulevard and another retail project in Capital Hills.
He remarked, as well, on The Village Co., that has recently opened in downtown Tehachapi and a new brewery, Old West Brewing Co. — the third in the community.
Additional housing is coming, as well, Garrett noted, with 30 homes to be built on Robinson Street, 55 in the KHovanian Tehachapi Hills project, 18 near Pinon and Hickory streets and another approved project, The Address at Tehachapi, with 238 high-end homes at the corner of Tucker and Highline roads.
He noted that the city has access to native groundwater rights in the Tehachapi Basin and is actively leasing or purchasing additional rights to meet growth needs, as well as continuing to work on a groundwater sustainability project.
“We need the partnership of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District so taxpayers can have access to the water they pay for and subsidize,” Garrett said.
The city has recently completed public projects including planting 400 trees using funds from an urban greening grant, he said. And a new park will be built using a $2.1 million grant from Caltrans. Another important project will be underway soon, he noted — extending Pinon Street east of Dennison Road to improve options for east-west travel within the city.
But the city faces challenges, Garrett said, citing what he called “Sacramento money grabs” that have depleted city coffers and negatively impacted Tehachapi’s bottom line.
“Due to state takeaways and COVID-19, Tehachapi lost more than $2 million over the past two years and is facing a future budget deficit,” he said.
The city may be facing budget cuts impacting critical programs and services, Garrett said.
He noted that city residents have identified priorities including maintaining fire protection, protecting drinking water, preparing for and responding to natural disasters, maintaining local 911 emergency response, helping prevent crime, maintaining essential services and helping maintain local businesses and jobs.
To better prepare, the city is continuing its efforts to hear from the community. He asked individuals to visit the city website for more information and to provide feedback.
“Let us know of other individuals and groups who want to add their perspectives as we continue to plan for a safe and self-reliant future,” he said.
For more information, visit liveuptehachapi.com/Feedback.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
