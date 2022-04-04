The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s Installation and Recognition Gala has been set for Saturday, May 21, and winners of three important annual awards have been announced.
The awards are jointly sponsored by the chamber and Tehachapi News.
According to Chamber President Jeanette Pauer, the winner of Citizen of the Year Award is Lewis Brown, a volunteer at the Tehachapi Senior Center. Hydrochrome is the Small Business of the Year and Waste Management is the Large Business of the Year.
More information about each of the winners will be published in future editions of Tehachapi News.
The honorees will be celebrated at the May 21 event, at which the chamber will install its 2022 board and officers.
“We hope you can join us as we celebrate these amazing people and businesses,” Pauer said.
The gala will be held at the Stallion Springs Community Center, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi. A no-host social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Live music and cocktails will be available after dinner. Tickets are $60 each and dress is business casual.
The 2022 Board of Directors for the chamber includes Chairperson Susan Abrego, Past Chairperson Stephanie Garcia, Treasurer Carolyn Wiles, and directors Lydia Chaney, Jessica Davidson, Kenny Harrison and Jim Miller.
For more information and to purchase tickets online go to https://bit.ly/3J0x4S5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.