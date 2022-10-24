“Today is the reason we do what we do,” Mary Beth Garrison told the crowd gathered in the boardroom at the Tehachapi Recreation and Park District office on Monday.
Garrison and other members of the Cheers to Charity committee were ready with 20 checks — 10 to show off and 10 that can go to the bank — for nonprofit organizations that teamed with the group to put on what she calls a “party with a purpose” last August.
The organization she started to help fund Tehachapi’s smaller nonprofits celebrated its 8th year with 750 people attending an event showcasing area restaurants, breweries and wineries.
Volunteers with all of the nonprofits receiving funds also played a part in putting on the party — from stringing lights to checking IDs or serving appetizers.
“We are thankful beyond words for everyone who made Cheers to Charity an amazing evening of generosity,” Garrison said. “Feedback has been great. Everyone had a wonderful time. The event ran safely and without a hitch.”
Members of the organization’s committee present at the check event included Becca Dillenbeck, Theresa Dineen, Curtis Nelson, Bri Salminen, Linda Carhart and Yolanda Acevedo. Members Marcia Thompson, Barbie Herziger and Audrey Post were unable to attend.
Garrison explained that all of the nonprofits helped with the event. And the three who received the largest checks also sold tickets — lots of tickets.
“Being one of the most anticipated events of the year, it is important to do things right and keep things fresh. We did that — and each of your organizations helped us pull it off.”
This year’s donations bring the total amount given to nonprofits by Cheers to Charity through the years to $311,958, Garrison said. More than 40 organizations have been helped. She added that the committee will take the rest of the year off but will begin preparing the next year’s event in January. It is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12, at Aviator Park in Tehachapi.
Funds were distributed to the following nonprofit organizations: Tehachapi Mountain Alano Club, $12,000; Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary, $11,000; Tehachapi Parks Foundation, $10,000; Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, $4,790; American Legion, $3,500; Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club, $3,000; Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, $2,500; Tehachapi Friends of the Library, $12,000; Stallion Springs CERT, $2,500; and Central California Animal Disaster Team, $2,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.