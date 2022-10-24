“Today is the reason we do what we do,” Mary Beth Garrison told the crowd gathered in the boardroom at the Tehachapi Recreation and Park District office on Monday.

Garrison and other members of the Cheers to Charity committee were ready with 20 checks — 10 to show off and 10 that can go to the bank — for nonprofit organizations that teamed with the group to put on what she calls a “party with a purpose” last August.