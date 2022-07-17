A nearly half-million-dollar project to replace a water main on Cherry Lane between Tucker and Hickory roads is underway in the city of Tehachapi.
The street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the project is complete. Completion is expected by the end of July. A detour will be in place when the street is closed.
In April the Tehachapi City Council approved the lowest bid for the project from Tryco General Engineering in the amount of $438,276. The project will be funded from the Water Enterprise Fund.
The Cherry Lane project is expected to improve domestic and fire suppression services within the area, along with reducing mountain maintenance expense, according to a staff report from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser when the project was approved.
