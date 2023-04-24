Cummings Valley Elementary School.jpg

On April 13, a student at Cummings Valley Elementary School reportedly brought an over-the-county medication, children’s Benadryl, to school and shared it with other students.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

At least one parent of a child at Cummings Valley Elementary School remains dissatisfied with the response of Tehachapi Unified School District following an incident at the school on April 13.

According to an April 17 news release from the office of Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, an investigation of the incident confirmed “that it appears that a young student brought an over-the-counter medication (two children’s Benadryl tablets) to school, crushed them partially, and may have offered other students to consume the medication. We believe some students may have done so; however, thankfully there have not been reports of any negative effects.”