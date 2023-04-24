At least one parent of a child at Cummings Valley Elementary School remains dissatisfied with the response of Tehachapi Unified School District following an incident at the school on April 13.
According to an April 17 news release from the office of Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, an investigation of the incident confirmed “that it appears that a young student brought an over-the-counter medication (two children’s Benadryl tablets) to school, crushed them partially, and may have offered other students to consume the medication. We believe some students may have done so; however, thankfully there have not been reports of any negative effects.”
Cummings Valley Elementary serves students from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade. The incident occurred in a lower grade classroom.
A parent of a student in the classroom at the school where the incident is reported to have taken place contacted Tehachapi News on the morning of April 18.
The parent alleges that the district has downplayed the incident and lied to parents and the media.
According to the parent, 11 students in the classroom were given crushed Benadryl, which they were told by the other student was candy.
“Several children became sick moments after ingesting the substance and told the teacher, who sent the child to the office for having candy,” the parent said. Candy is not allowed in classrooms at the school.
“No one knows how much of the medication the children ingested,” the parent said. “This could have easily become a deadly situation as children overdose much more quickly on Benadryl than adults, and as it was crushed up. None of the children knew how much of the substance they were eating — plus they thought it was candy.”
Benadryl is an antihistamine. According to the manufacturer’s website, the typical dose for children ages 6 to 11 is 1 to 2 chewable tablets (12.5 mg to 25 mg) every four to six hours or as directed by a doctor.
The child of the parent did not suffer a physical reaction to taking the substance. But the parent remains concerned about the impact on students in the class.
“While it sounds like physically they have all recovered, psychologically this will leave a lasting impression,” the parent said. “My concerns voiced to the school and district are falling on deaf ears.”
Larson-Everson, in the April 17 news release provided to Tehachapi News after it was requested on April 19, said she had no statement beyond the news release “at this time” and did not address the specific concerns the parent had shared.
But in the news release, which the district did not post on its website or Facebook page, the superintendent said the school administration is taking the situation very seriously and actively investigating the circumstances. The district had previously sent a notice to parents through its ParentSquare notification system.
“We are saddened that elementary students have been faced with this issue and will do everything possible to try to ensure that similar situations do not occur,” the news release states.
“We recognize that circumstances such as these are very unsettling and appreciate the patience parents and families have shown as staff have followed appropriate procedures to complete a full investigation,” the news release states.
Laws relating to confidentiality for students and school personnel limit the information that can be released by the district.
“In response to these circumstances, the district has followed and will continue to follow the law as well as board policy with regard to student and/or staff discipline and confidentiality,” the news release states. “In carrying out our response to this school incident, law enforcement and the proper authorities have been engaged.”
Cummings Valley Elementary School is located in unincorporated Kern County in the jurisdiction of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The parent who contacted Tehachapi News also called the Sheriff’s Office but was referred to Tehachapi Police Department because the city police department has a contract with the school district to provide resource officers for the district.
“We thank parents and families for their understanding and request that parents speak with their children about not accepting unknown substances from others,” the news release states. “As we move forward, the district and school administration will continue to follow legal mandates and board policy as well as maintain a focus on the safety and well-being of all students.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
