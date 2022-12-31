Tehachapi's Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Dec. 29 and was already drawing crowds.
The restaurant is located at 340 Tucker Road, between Starbucks and Panda Express near the corner of Tucker and Valley Boulevard. It is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to Jemm Magaling, a spokesperson for the company, the restaurant is still hiring.
She said there are on average 25 jobs per location and that the company offers competitive benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year. She listed a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language program and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families as among benefits.
The Tehachapi location features what the company calls a "Chipotlane." Guests who pre-order using the Chipotle app can drive through to pick up their orders. The restaurant also offers a dining room.
A menu and other information is available online at chipotle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.