No, you are not imagining things. The Chop Shop will be moving to a new location, but not far!
On Jan. 4, Ehmrie Smith, Anicia Ashmore and Katya Salazar will host a grand reopening at their new location, 785 Tucker Road, Suite F, next door to Baskin Robbins. The public is invited to join them Monday, Jan. 4, for a new haircut.
"The Chop Shop has been serving the people of Tehachapi for 10 years and as we open our new shop, we hope to achieve a new standard of cutting hair and providing nothing but the best for our clients!" Smith said. "We would also like to thank all our loyal customers who have helped support us through the good and bad times. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you guys."
To make an appointment, call Anicia at 557-0792; Katya at 972-7274; or Ehmrie at (310) 745-2242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.