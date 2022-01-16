Lt. John Williams, who took over command of the Mojave office of the California Highway Patrol in 2016, has retired.

The CHP announced his retirement on Facebook on Jan. 14.

"With a career in law enforcement that spanned over 28 years, today is bittersweet," the announcement said. "We wish him all the best on a retirement well earned, but the CHP Mojave area will not be the same.”

Williams attended many community events in Tehachapi during his tenure at the Mojave CHP office.

— Claudia Elliott