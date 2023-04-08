Officer Aaron Maurer, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol in Mojave, was honored by High Desert civic groups on March 25.
Maurer received the "Service Above Self" award at the 27th annual John Ward Respect For Law Enforcement Dinner in Ridgecrest.
According to The Daily Independent, the Respect for Law Dinner was established in 1995 by the Optimist Club of China Lake through John Ward, in conjunction with other service organizations. The dinner was renamed in honor of Ward in 2012. The event was hosted by a group of civic organizations in the Ridgecrest area.
According to the CHP, Maurer has been with the agency for 14 years. He was also awarded the Medal of Valor in 2019.
