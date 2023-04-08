Briefs - CHP Aaron Maurer and others.jpeg

California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Maurer with his daughter Haylee and Mojave CHP Cmdr. Maria Pagano.

 Courtesy of CHP via Facebook

Officer Aaron Maurer, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol in Mojave, was honored by High Desert civic groups on March 25. 

Maurer received the "Service Above Self" award at the 27th annual John Ward Respect For Law Enforcement Dinner in Ridgecrest.

