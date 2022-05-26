The California Highway Patrol's Mojave office is conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday.
CHP officers will be screening drivers on Rosamond Boulevard, west of Eagle Way, in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, according to a CHP news release.
Communities served by the Mojave area of the CHP include Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron and Mojave.
The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers, according to officials. Funding for the checkpoint is being provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
