California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Maurer from the Mojave Station came on TehachaPod's Season 2, Episode 108 to talk about the renewed focus on speeders and seat belt enforcement in east Kern County.
Officer Maurer talks about an increase in fatal car accidents in our area that can be attributed to unsafe speeds and lack of wearing seat belts. He says these accidents are involving local residents who are getting complacent while driving and do some unsafe things.
Maurer says if drivers could show a little more patience when driving and give themselves a few extra minutes, it would make it safer for everyone. We also talk to him about driving near school buses, emergency vehicles, winter driving, child car seat restraining devices, distracted driving, and other programs the CHP sponsors.
Listen on all podcasting platforms free of charge. Find a link at www.LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
