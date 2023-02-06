A man known for helping preserve the “Western way of life” in the Tehachapi area is the winner of the Citizen of the Year award for 2023.
Dalmas “Dal” Bunn is best known locally for more than 40 years of work as chairman of the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Members of the rodeo board nominated him for the award, noting that “Dal is a true leader and over the years has organized our committee and led the efforts to continuously develop and improve the rodeo grounds, which is recognized by the cowboys and cowgirls as one of the nicest venues in the state for them to compete.
“The current rodeo grounds started in 1978 as a dirt field with a fence and a couple of trees,” board members wrote. “Dal and his crew planted all the trees that are now around the rodeo grounds. The actual rodeo arena was built under his leadership. He begged, borrowed and transported the first bleachers from all over the state and reassembled them at the rodeo grounds. His vision continues as the organization looks at the big picture.”
Board members Heidi Tully, Bob Helfrich, Shawn Sprague, Ken Finch, Lisa Newman and Tom Tully signed the nomination, noting their high regard for Bunn’s leadership.
Rodeo events were held in Tehachapi at different locations through the years but Bunn’s involvement with the organization helped it turn the corner to establish itself with the annual rodeo held in conjunction with the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo becoming sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1985. Under Bunn’s leadership other events were added, including the popular bull riding event held on July 4. Expanded seating at the arena — officially known now as the Tehachapi Event Center and owned by the city of Tehachapi — provides great views of fireworks.
Although most people might not think about the rodeo until spring and summer events begin, TMRA members work year-round, Bunn wrote in a description of the organization a few years ago.
“Our community proudly supports one of the top 35 rodeos in the state of California, and brings over $500,000 into our community annually,” he wrote. “Additionally, the TMRA has consistently donated approximately $50,000 to charitable causes within the community.”
Not known to many people is the fact that in addition to providing entertainment for the community and helping attract visitors to town to support local businesses, the all-volunteer nonprofit TMRA functions as a charity and directs its proceeds to local causes.
The TMRA also sponsors junior rodeos, youth rodeo clinics, the Touch-A-Truck event for youngsters, after-rodeo dances, fundraising dinners, auctions and other events.
Bunn is humble about his contributions to the organization and the community, but still justifiably proud that the small trees planted many years ago around the rodeo grounds now provide enviable shade during rodeo events.
And in addition to helping organize and manage local rodeo events, he is a rodeo announcer who has traveled to rodeos throughout the western United States — and once competed in rodeos.
Background
Bunn was born into a ranching family in northern Utah but by the time he was in high school his family had moved to Mojave where his father was in the hardware business. He graduated from Mojave High School in 1969 and eventually went to work for Kern County as a building inspector.
It was through that work that he became a part of the fledgling wind industry and soon he was traveling the country building wind farms. But travel takes a toll and one day Bunn found himself hospitalized. He started looking for ways to get back to his roots and happened upon an opportunity to take on management of the Loop Ranch, just west of Tehachapi.
Bunn was hired by Jack Broome, the Ventura County rancher who bought the property between Tehachapi and Keene in 1951. Broome died in 2009 and the ranch was sold by his heirs. His 46 years managing the Loop Ranch ended in 2022 when the ranch was sold to The Nature Conservancy.
As actor-turned-author Jameson Parker wrote in his book, “An Accidental Cowboy,” in his role as ranch manager Bunn was “a jack of all trades: cattleman, horseman, farrier, mechanic, welder, veterinarian, accountant, salesman, rodeo announcer, environmentalist.”
Jameson noted that Bunn would probably not be flattered by the last descriptor — environmentalist — but also that while managing the Loop Ranch, Bunn “moved herds from pasture to pasture, allowing the selected parcels to sit, cattle free, sometimes for an entire year to ensure the regrowth of native grasses.”
Bunn’s four children live in the area and all have been involved in the rodeo also, he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.