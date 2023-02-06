A man known for helping preserve the “Western way of life” in the Tehachapi area is the winner of the Citizen of the Year award for 2023.

Dalmas “Dal” Bunn is best known locally for more than 40 years of work as chairman of the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Members of the rodeo board nominated him for the award, noting that “Dal is a true leader and over the years has organized our committee and led the efforts to continuously develop and improve the rodeo grounds, which is recognized by the cowboys and cowgirls as one of the nicest venues in the state for them to compete.