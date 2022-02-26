Members of a task force charged with providing community feedback on key issues facing Tehachapi Unified School District were approved by the board of trustees at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The newly approved task force members held their first meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Jennifer Butler, coordinator of instructional support and improvement for the district, presented a program about the district’s Social Emotional Learning program, including results from the Fall 2021 Panorama survey. The survey measured aspects of student engagement and other factors. Members present discussed the findings. Butler said the survey is one of the tools the district uses to better understand and build a positive school climate. Data is also used by social workers at the schools.
Andrea Paxton, chief administrator, instructional services, presented a report on the Supplement to the Annual Update to the 2021-2022 Local Control Accountability Plan and discussed how the district has used one-time funds provided by California’s 2021–22 Budget Act, the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and other state and federal relief acts.
These included $400 per classroom to increase student engagement, elementary physical education teachers and materials, three school psychologists, elementary vice principals, summer school to address learning loss and third and fifth grade outdoor education camps at Mountain Park, as well as technical support, data monitoring programs, additional paraprofessionals and instructional materials.
She noted that the American Rescue Act funded three instructional coaches, installation of HVAC units, personal protective equipment for students and staff and renovation of the Wells facility. She said TUSD has future plans to make use of space on that campus, in addition to its current use for the district office.
She said the task force will be asked to provide input into the LCAP developed for next school year when the district begins its budgeting process for 2022-23.
In discussion, members noted an interest in learning more about the district’s health and sex education curriculum, vocational classes (Career Technical Education), what resources the district offers for parents and district statistics on reports of bullying.
Members
The task force was formed in January 2021 with 17 members and now has 15 members. Terms of service are one year and five of the original members were reappointed, along with 10 new members.
Continuing on the task force are:
• Cummings Valley Elementary — Ami Shugart and Jesse Waldowski.
• Jacobsen Middle School — Leslie Whiteside and Jessica Gonzales.
• Trustee Jackie Wood appointee — Pamela Mangelsdorf.
• Golden Hills Community Services District appointee Marilyn White.
New appointees are:
• Golden Hills Elementary — Bryan Carey and Jennifer Forthman.
• Tompkins Elementary — Adriana Cuellar and Geoff Lohnes.
• Jacobsen Middle School — Jessica Gonzales.
• Tehachapi High School — Chelsea Plett and Andy Bogursky.
• Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy — Nicole Gockel and Shawna Kerr.
• Trustee Joe Wallek appointee — Julie Leiva
• Trustee Rick Scott appointee — Susan Stuart
Other trustees and the city of Tehachapi are not currently represented on the task force.
Present at the Feb. 24 meeting were Carey, Cuellar, Forthman, Gockel, Gonzales, Lohnes, Mangelsdorf, Shugart, Stuart, Waldowski and White.
Whiteside was elected as the new chairperson in January, with White as the vice-chair. Whiteside, however, was not present at the Feb. 24 meeting, which was led by Paxton. Gockel was chosen as secretary at the meeting.
Tasks
Specific tasks and responsibilities, according to a brochure, are to:
• Provide input and engagement on TUSD programs and services.
• Review the curriculum currently under consideration by the district regarding its goals, objectives, grade-level expectations and systems for appraisals.
• Review textbook selections as requested by administration.
• Preview all guidance, drug and sex education materials as well as other materials of a sensitive nature being considered for use.
• Participate in activities appropriate for community input as requested by the governing board or superintendent.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.