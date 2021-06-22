The Tehachapi City Council on Monday approved a balanced $27.4 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The approved budget also addressed subsequent fiscal years through 2025-26.
The budget includes all operating funds within the city including the general fund, enterprise funds such as water, sewer, airport, transit and refuse and capital project funds.
The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for the city as it did for the entire country economically. In addition, a future proposed fire cost increase by the county of Kern has been identified as an additional challenge the city must address in the coming years.
The city’s leadership team has worked together to put together a plan to move forward following the pandemic and maintain services for the community it serves at a high level.
“The demonstration for developing a budget that has reserves, in today’s times cities are very much struggling and we’re happy to have a very healthy budget. Our outlook is OK but we’re very conservative on what we think we are going to get in and we’ll be very conservative on our expenditures so we can keep our reserves intact,” said Mayor Phil Smith.
With the enterprise funds of water and sewer providing a valuable service to customers, those departments also have healthy reserves to allow for emergency repairs and future expansions.
The city’s entire budget presentation is available for review at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
