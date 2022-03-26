The city of Tehachapi reports that its Finance Department has been recognized again for budget transparency with an award from the California Society of Municipal Officers.
The CSMFO awarded the Excellence in Budgeting Award to the City of Tehachapi for its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget document, according to a release from the city. The award is designed to recognize agencies whose budget documents meet certain statewide standards and requirements considered to be of the highest quality.
“The award demonstrates the city's commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, efficiency, and accountability while ensuring the budget is accessible to residents,” said Finance Director Hamed Jones. “This was the first budget award from CSMFO for the city of Tehachapi and represents the hard work and commitment of city staff in working together to produce a high quality, transparent budget document for our residents.”
City Manager Greg Garrett said the award reflects the hard work of the city’s departments to manage assets.
“It is even more important that the public can count on us to be good and honest stewards of the taxpayers' dollar given the recent challenges,” he noted.
— Claudia Elliott
