Briefs - Christmas event.jpg

Tehachapi’s downtown Christmas tree in 2021. For 2022, the city of Tehachapi is adding a new “Hometown Christmas” event on the first Saturday of December.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Building on other downtown events set to kick off the holiday season on the first Saturday in December, the city of Tehachapi has announced something new this year.

“Tehachapi Hometown Christmas” is the theme for an event set for 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.