Building on other downtown events set to kick off the holiday season on the first Saturday in December, the city of Tehachapi has announced something new this year.
“Tehachapi Hometown Christmas” is the theme for an event set for 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
“The idea came from within our community,” said Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city. “We were approached with the idea to have a Christmas festival of sorts on Green Street, like what we do for the Farmers Market,” he said. “A few of us from the city got together and thought about how we could enhance what occurs in downtown Tehachapi during the holidays."
The timing is intended to fill a gap between Christmas-related events in the downtown area that Saturday, Budge said.
“The Rotary Club kicks off the day with a Christmas breakfast, the historic train depot hosts photos with Santa along with a bake sale, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Christmas Parade on F Street and that is followed by the Christmas Tree lighting at the Depot,” he said.
The new event will provide people with something else to do downtown that afternoon.
“We will close Green Street between Tehachapi Boulevard and F Street and invite a Christmas themed makers market, ornament making, kid’s games, carolers, musicians, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, a reading of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' and a visit by Santa before he joins the parade,” Budge added.
He said local businesses are invited to offer specials, discounts, sales and other events to encourage people to shop local and at Tehachapi’s small businesses. He suggested that local eateries could create a Christmas Parade to-go family meal.
“We are also inviting our nonprofits to come out and set up a booth for their holiday programs,” he said.
Children will be able to write letters to Santa, there will be a Christmas coloring station, free ornament making, free hot cocoa, hand-painted Christmas goods, Christmas-themed selfie area, live nativity scene and more, Bunch said.
“And the Tehachapi High School Jazz Marching Band will stop by and play a couple of Christmas tunes,” he said.
He also envisions a booth providing information about Tehachapi Christmas light touring, craft booths, musicians and a canned food drive.
Participation forms are available and should be returned to City Hall by Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.